Ratings: LEGO Masters Flat With Finale, Survivor Grows vs. Year-Ago Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor finale led Wednesday both in the demo and in total viewers, with #OneChicago away for the holidays.

CBS | Survivor‘s three-hour season-ender averaged 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, improving on its year-ago finale (which did 4 mil and a 0.7). Read recap and winner Q&A.

FOX | The newly renewed LEGO Masters drew 1.3 mil/0.3 and then another 1.3 mil/0.3 with its finale, steady week-to-week but down from its previous closer (1.4 mil/0.5).

NBC | The annual SNL Christmas special did 3.8 mil and a 0.6.

THE CW | A Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer encore did 650K/0.1, followed by the Masters of Illusion holiday special’s 540K/0.1.

