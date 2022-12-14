TVLine Items: LEGO Masters Renewed, Vikings: Valhalla Trailer and More

Fox is building on the success of LEGO Masters with a Season 4 renewal, TVLine has learned, with Will Arnett returning to host and executive-produce.

Additionally, the upcoming three-night event LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular — slated to air at 8/7c on Monday, Dec. 19, Tuesday, Dec. 20, and Wednesday, Dec. 21 — has also been renewed for a second installment, which will air in December 2023.

LEGO Masters‘ third season finale airs tonight at 8 pm.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix has released an official trailer for Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla, premiering Thursday, Jan. 12. Watch:

* Jennifer Nettles will host Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife (March 8, 9 pm), a reality series in which four farmers from across the country look for true love.

* Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter will debut as a two-night event on Monday, Jan. 2 and Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 pm.

* The Upshaws “Part 3” will be released on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 16.

* Paramount+ has released a full trailer for Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown, which premieres Sunday, Jan. 15: