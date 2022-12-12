Dangerous Liaisons Cancelled; Starz Reverses Season 2 Renewal Decision

That’s it for Dangerous Liaisons at Starz.

The network has cancelled the steamy period drama, reversing its early Season 2 renewal, our sister site Deadline reports. (The show was previously renewed ahead of its Nov. 6 premiere). The remaining Season 1 episodes will continue to air as scheduled, with the season (and now series) finale set for Sunday, Jan. 1.

A prequel to the classic French novel, which inspired both the 1988 film starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich and 1999’s Cruel Intentions, the series offered up a modern take on the story, exploring how Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont met as young lovers in Paris.

“Driven to right the wrongs of their past,” the official synopsis read, “the young couple’s survival depends on their skills of seduction and manipulation of not only the French nobility but of each other.”

The series starred Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton as the famed lovers, with Lesley Manville portraying the current Marquise de Merteuil.

Additional cast included Hilton Pelser as Gabriel Carrè, Fisayo Akinade as Chevalier de Saint-Jacques, Michael McElhatton as Jean de Merteuil, Nathanael Saleh as Azolan, Colette Dalal Tchantcho as Ondine de Valmont, Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Majordome and Tom Wlaschiha as Henri de Montrachet.