The Boys Season 4: Rosemarie Dewitt Cast as Hughie's Mom — Plus, Another Supernatural Vet Joins Series

The Boys is staging a Campbell family reunion: Rosemarie Dewitt (United States of Tara, Little Fires Everywhere) will play Hughie Campbell’s mom in Season 4 of the Prime Video drama, it was announced on Thursday.

Relatedly, Simon Pegg will reprise his role as Hughie’s dad, Hugh Campbell Sr., in the upcoming episodes. Pegg last recurred in Season 1, while Hughie’s absentee mother has been mentioned but never before seen.

Additionally, Rob Benedict (aka Supernatural’s Chuck/God) and Elliot Knight (Life Sentence, Once Upon a Time) have also been cast in the forthcoming season, with details about their characters currently being kept under wraps. Benedict is one of many Supernatural vets to grace the series, which is of course executive-produced by Supernatural creator Eric Kripke: Last season, Jensen Ackles joined the ensemble as Soldier Boy, while Jim Beaver has appeared in multiple episodes as US Secretary of Defense and presidential candidate Robert Singer. Plus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan will recur during Season 4 in an undisclosed role.

As previously announced, Season 4 will also welcome new supes Sister Sage (played by Orange Is the New Black‘s Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (The Following‘s Valorie Curry), whom Kripke described as “some of the best and craziest [supes] ever written for The Boys.” (Check out first-look photos of their costumes here.) And viewers will be seeing more of Homelander’s son Ryan, whose portrayer Cameron Crovetti has been promoted to series regular.

Production on The Boys Season 4 is currently underway in Toronto, Canada, with a premiere date TBA. Until then, hit the comments with your thoughts on the latest casting news!