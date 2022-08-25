Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Boys Season 4 in a Recurring Role

Another Supernatural alum is making their way to The Boys. The Best Shows of 2022

Jeffrey Dean Morgan will recur in Season 4 of Prime Video’s superhero satire, reuniting him with former Supernatural boss and current Boys showrunner Eric Kripke. Details on Morgan’s role are being kept firmly under wraps.

This marks the third Supernatural reunion on the show after Jim Beaver appeared as Secretary of Defense Robert A. Singer in Season 1, and Jensen Ackles joined Season 3 as Soldier Boy. (Spoiler alert: Ackles’ character likely won’t be back next season).

Kripke previously expressed his intent to get Morgan on the show, tweeting ahead of Season 2, “I’ll make you a deal. Season 3. I’ll write it, and if you’re avail, come shoot it!” Morgan was game for it, responding, “In a heartbeat!”

Back in May, Ackles opened up to Entertainment Weekly about Morgan potentially appearing on the show. “I don’t know exactly what was in the works for that, but I know that there were some preliminary conversations of how and what and when and why that just didn’t work out with Jeff’s schedule,” he said. “He’s a busy man, and everybody wants him to come on their show.”

Kripke also shared his doubts for a Morgan cameo: “Sad for me, happy for him: He’s currently the lead, along with Lauren Cohan, on the Walking Dead spinoff,” he explained. “So, schedule-wise, I don’t know. We might still remain star-crossed, unfortunately, because I did ask. We had a role come up, and my first question was, ‘Well, is Jeffrey available?'”

Morgan recurred throughout Supernatural’s 15-season run as Sam and Dean’s father, John Winchester. The actor currently stars as Negan in AMC’s The Walking Dead, which will air the remaining episodes of its supersized final season beginning Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9/8c. He will then star opposite Lauren Cohan in the Walking Dead offshoot Dead City (fka Isle of the Dead), set to premiere sometime in 2023.

Are you glad that Morgan is finally headed to The Boys? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.