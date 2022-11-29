Amazon's Alex Cross Series Recruits Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa

Meet Alex Cross‘ best friend and worst adversary.

Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) and Isaiah Mustafa (Shadowhunters) have joined the cast of Prime Video’s Cross, our sister site Variety reports.

They’ll play opposite Aldis Hodge (City on a Hill) as Alex Cross, a character made popular in James Patterson’s novel series, as well as in movies like Kiss the Girls, Along Came a Spider and Alex Cross.

In Amazon’s Cross, the titular detective and forensic psychologist is uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify — and ultimately capture — the murderers. He’s “brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions,” according to the official synopsis. “A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.”

Eggold’s character, Ed Ramsey, is a charming political player with dark secrets. He starts off as a fan of Cross’ but quickly becomes “a formidable adversary.”

Mustafa will play John Sampson, Cross’ partner on the force and longtime best friend who also goes by the names “Two-John” and “Man-Mountain.” He worries that Cross has come to a “crisis point” and needs professional help.

