Aldis Hodge to Headline Alex Cross Series Cross at Amazon

When James Patterson’s Alex Cross finally makes its way to the small screen, the titular detective will look a lot like Aldis Hodge.

The City on a Hill actor has been tapped to headline Prime Video’s Cross, a series based on Patterson’s Alex Cross novels. The character was previously portrayed on the big screen by Morgan Freeman via 1997’s Kiss the Girls and 2001’s Along Came a Spider. Tyler Perry also played the part in the 2012 film Alex Cross.

In Amazon’s Cross, which is being shepherded by Burn Notice vet Ben Watkins, Hodge’s protagonist is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify — and ultimately capture — the murderers. He’s “brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions,” per the streamer. “A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.”

Hodge — who is also a producer on Cross — can currently be seen on the big screen in Black Adam. He also recurs on Amazon Freevee’s Leverage: Redemption revival series, which kicks off Season 2 on Nov. 16.

“James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with Ben Watkins’ artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, in a statement. “We are proud to work with James and Ben… and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life.”

This marks the latest adaptation added to Prime Video’s veritable bookshelf, with the streamer having previous found success with series based on Michael Connelly’s Harry Bosch, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and Lee Child’s Jack Reacher characters.