Robyn, Harry and Mel go undercover to protect a superstar singer — who’s played by an actual superstar singer — in Sunday’s The Equalizer (CBS, 8/7c).

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the trio meeting Misty, a celebrity portrayed by real-life Grammy-winning vocalist and actress Kelly Rowland. As you’ll see in the clip, Robyn and her team pose as a film crew that wants to aid Misty in announcing her retirement.

Their true mission, however, is to find the offender who wrote Misty a terrifying fan letter.

Given Robyn’s track record, she and her colleagues are sure to crack the case. The question is, how quickly will they blow their cover? Will the crazed fan turn out to be someone in Misty’s life? And will the singer actually decide to leave the stage for good?

From the looks of the photos, viewers may get a performance from Rowland, which would be a treat. You can’t have the Destiny’s Child alum play a songstress and not have her sing, right?

Rowland — who made news earlier this week for defending Chris Brown at the American Music Awards — is one of several famous faces we’ve seen this season. Other guest stars have included actress Gloria Reuben (ER and Cloak & Dagger), hip-hop icon Big Daddy Kane and actor Malik Yoba (New York Undercover).

Enjoy the sneak peek at Rowland and our beloved crime-solving crew, and share your thoughts in the comments: Who has been your favorite celebrity guest on the show so far?