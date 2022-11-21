Dancing With the Stars Finale Recap: Did the Right Couple Win Season 31?

After 10 weeks, dozens of performances and countless awkward chats in the Skybox, Dancing With the Stars‘ first season on Disney+ has come to a close.

In a way, Monday's reveal of the Season 31 winner almost felt like a footnote during the finale, which also packed in emotional farewells to head judge Len Goodman and longtime dance pro Cheryl Burke, both departing the series after joining Dancing in its earliest days.

But after all those tears were wiped, the show still had a Mirrorball trophy to award, and the four remaining finalists — Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio, Shangela and Gabby Windey — still had two new routines to perform for judges’ scores and viewers’ votes. First, each couple revisited a dance style they’d previously struggled with earlier in the season, then the duos unveiled their long-awaited freestyle performances. Here’s how Monday’s final scores shook out:

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

* Redemption Quickstep: 36 out of 40

* Freestyle: 40 out of 40

TOTAL: 76 out of 80

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

* Redemption Jive: 40 out of 40

* Freestyle: 40 out of 40 (and man, that freestyle)

TOTAL: 80 out of 80

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

* Redemption Quickstep: 36 out of 40

* Freestyle: 40 out of 40 (and man — that freestyle! Gleb in drag!)

TOTAL: 76 out of 80

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

* Redemption Cha-Cha: 40 out of 40

* Freestyle: 40 out of 40

TOTAL: 80 out of 80

Then, after two jam-packed hours, it was at last time for the results. The Season 31 champions are… Charli and Mark! Gabby and Val are this year’s runners-up, while Wayne and Witney nabbed third place and Shangela and Gleb finished in fourth place.

With that, I hand it over to you! Do you agree with Monday’s outcome? Grade Season 31 in our poll below, then drop a comment with your full finale reactions!