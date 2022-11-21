Chrisley Knows Best Stars Sentenced to Multiple Years in Prison on Federal Fraud and Tax Evasion Charges

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have both been sentenced to multiple years in federal prison after being convicted on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a judge on Monday, along with 16 months of probation, while his wife Julie was sentenced to 7 years in prison, plus 16 months of probation, per Atlanta TV news station WSB. They were both convicted back in June of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. They were also found guilty of conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion; Julie was convicted on separate charges of wire fraud and obstruction of justice as well.

According to prosecutors, Todd and Julie Chrisley submitted fake documents when applying for loans and hid income to avoid paying taxes. Their accountant Peter Tarantino has also been sentenced to three years in prison.

Todd and Julie star in USA’s reality series Chrisley Knows Best, which followed the antics of them and their children. Debuting in 2014, Chrisley Knows Best was renewed for a tenth season in May and has spawned a number of spinoffs. Our sister site Deadline is reporting the show has been cancelled, but sources tell TVLine there is no official word on that yet. USA does plan to air a number of already filmed Season 10 episodes sometime next year.