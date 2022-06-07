Chrisley Knows Best Stars Convicted on Federal Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion Charges, Face 30 Years in Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of the USA reality series Chrisley Knows Best, were convicted on federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges on Tuesday; the husband and wife face up to 30 years in prison.

A jury found them guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They were also found guilty of conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion; Julie was convicted on separate charges of wire fraud and obstruction of justice as well. The Chrisleys’ attorney says he expects to appeal.

According to prosecutors, Todd and Julie Chrisley submitted fake documents when applying for loans and hid income to avoid paying taxes. The couple’s accountant Peter Tarantino was also convicted of conspiracy to defraud the United States and filing false tax returns. The Chrisleys are currently free on bond and awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Todd and Julie star in USA’s Chrisley Knows Best, a long-running reality series that follows the antics of them and their kids. Debuting in 2014, Chrisley Knows Best was recently renewed for a tenth season and has spawned a number of spinoffs. (Todd is also set to host the E! dating show Love Limo.) A source tells TVLine that production on Season 10 has not yet begun, and the Season 9 episodes that have not yet aired were filmed before the Chrisleys’ trial began.