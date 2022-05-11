TVLine Items: Jeong Joins Afterparty, Hedlund to Stallone Series and More

The Afterparty is expanding its roster of suspects for Season 2: Ken Jeong (Community, The Masked Singer) has joined the Apple TV+ murder mystery comedy as a series regular, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the second season, Tiffany Haddish’s Detective Danner is back to solve a new case, revolving around a murder at a wedding. Also returning are Season 1 stars Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao as Aniq and Zoe.

In addition to Jeong, the upcoming run’s new cast members include Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Paul Walter Hauser (Cobra Kai), Anna Konkle (Pen15), Jack Whitehall (Good Omens) and Vivian Wu (Away).

* Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound) has joined the Sylvester Stallone-led Paramount+ mob drama Tulsa King, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, our sister site Variety reports.

* USA Network has renewed Chrisley Knows Best for Season 10 (Season 9 resumes Thursday, June 23), picked up a fourth season of Growing Up Chrisley (to premiere this summer), and greenlit the new dating series Love Limo, which will be hosted and executive-produced by Todd Chrisley.

* Peacock has given a series order to an untitled project from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner and EPs Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. In the style of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the series “mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale.”

* AMC+ has released a trailer for Gangs of London Season 2, debuting in 2022:

