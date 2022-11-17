Spider-Man Offshoot Silk: Spider Society Greenlit at MGM+, More Live-Action Marvel Shows to Follow

This’ll get your Spidey-sense a-tingling: A new, live-action series set in the Spider-Man universe is coming to MGM+.

The network formerly known as Epix has ordered to series Silk: Spider Society, TVLine has learned. The Sony Pictures Television show is the first of a “suite of live-action television series based on the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters, which includes over 900 characters,” per MGM+.

Silk: Spider Society is based on comic-book characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. The series will focus on Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that got Peter Parker. The action will follow Cindy as she “escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk,” per the official description.

The Walking Dead executive producer Angela Kang will serve as Silk‘s showrunner. She developed the series with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, all of whom will executive-produce, as well.

Silk will premiere on MGM+ (date to be determined) and later will be available globally on Prime Video.

“Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Sony’s recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, via statement. “Together with Angela Kang’s creative vision, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring Silk: Spider Society to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers.”

“Angela is a pro’s pro whose perspective and creativity we greatly respect and admire. She’s also a hell of a lot of fun. She loves these characters and we feel really lucky for the chance to work with her to bring Cindy Moon’s story to the world,” added Lord and Miller via statement.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career,” Kang said via statement. “I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive in to my first challenge—bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen.”

