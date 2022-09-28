EPIX Is Changing Its Name to MGM+

EPIX is getting an extreme makeover. New on Streaming

The premium cable network (which is also available as a standalone streaming service) will soon rebrand as MGM+. The name change will take effect on Sunday, Jan. 15, in conjunction with the Season 3 premiere of Forrest Whitaker crime drama Godfather of Harlem.

“MGM is one of the most iconic and beloved brands from the golden age of entertainment,” MGM+ president Michael Wright said in statement Wednesday. “This rebrand is a promise to existing and new viewers that MGM+ is the place to find television that reflects and celebrates the legacy of the iconic MGM brand – cinematic programming with sophisticated storytelling that entertains, delights, surprises, and transports. MGM is television for movie lovers.”

The new brand logo, as seen above, is said to “embody the rich legacy of MGM, while at the same time orienting the brand toward the future. It reimagines the rich, 100-year history of MGM’s emblematic gold lion and the classic art-deco typeface in a contemporary and forward-facing fashion.”

In addition to returning series FROM and Godfather of Harlem, MGM+ will be home to the following newly ordered originals:

Belgravia: The Next Chapter | The series will pick up in 1865, 25 years after the events depicted in the 2020 limited series, which was written by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) and based on his novel of the same name. Developed and written by Helen Edmundson (Dalgliesh, Mary Magdalene), it will tell the love story of Frederick Trenchard, who has grown up as the third Lord Glanville, and his new love interest, Clara Dunn, who is a newcomer to London society. Unaware that his birth was the product of an affair between his mother Susan and the scoundrel John Bellasis, a troubled childhood has left Frederick deeply insecure, which challenges his courtship of and marriage to Clara.

Hotel Cocaine | This is the story of Roman Compte, Cuban exile, CIA operative, and general manager of the The Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Chris Brancato (Narcos, Godfather of Harlem) will serve as showrunner and executive producer for this eight-episode crime thriller. Fellow EP Guillermo Navarro (Pan’s Labyrinth) will direct the pilot.

Untitled Amityville Murders Docuseries | This four-part docuseries chronicles the world’s most infamous haunted house tale: the Amityville murders. The project… is the first elevated look at every aspect of this wildly layered story about the heinous murder of a family of six that became eclipsed by paranormal controversy.

San Francisco Sounds (working title) | A two-part docuseries that tracks the history of the San Francisco music scene from 1965 to 1975.

