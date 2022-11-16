Waltons Thanksgiving Movie Sneak Peek Asks: What Are Y'all Grateful For?

What are the Waltons grateful for as Thanksgiving rolls around “this” year? (Besides the fact that Daddy hasn’t turned into an evil speedster who terrorizes Jefferson County, Va.?)

Family matriarch Olivia (played again by Scandal‘s Bellamy Young) poses that question to the hubs and their bountiful brood in our exclusive sneak peek from The CW’s A Waltons Thanksgiving movie, which premieres this Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c.

(To the lactose intolerant about to press play above… I apologize ahead of time. But you knew it was a snake when you picked it up.)

A follow-up to last November’s well-watched The Waltons’ Homecoming, The CW’s latest revisiting of the iconic family drama from Earl Hamner reunites the titular clan as they prepare for Thanksgiving in the year 1934. “The Depression has affected everyone,” the synopsis tells us, “but John Walton (now played by The Flash‘s Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters. It’s also the time of year for the Annual Harvest Festival Fair, where carnival rides, talent shows and pie contests become the center of attention for the Waltons.”

As the story unfolds, “John-Boy (This Is Us‘ Logan Shroyer) learns the true meaning of taking responsibility, Mary Ellen (Marcelle LeBlanc) comes to understand patience and collaboration, Grandma (Rebecca Koon) finds that winning can be complicated, and Olivia shares her healing heart with every other Walton family member — at a time when each of them need it most. And when a young boy enters the Waltons’ world, everyone’s life is changed in ways they could never have imagined.”

A Waltons Thanksgiving‘s cast also includes Christian Finlayson as Jason, Tatum Matthews as Erin, Samuel Goergen as Jim Bob, Calloway Corrick as Elizabeth and Alpha Trivette as Grandpa, while Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. guest star, and Richard Thomas AKA the OG John-Boy, narrates.

Will you spend (an early) Thanksgiving with the Waltons this Sunday? And were the “Baldwin Sisters” truly sisters or just… very good friends? Discuss!