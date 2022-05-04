The CW to Air Waltons Thanksgiving Movie; Teddy Sears Takes Over as Pa

The CW invites you to join in The Waltons’ Thanksgiving, with a new TV-movie set to air in Q4 of this year.

The network’s first foray into this folksy territory, The Waltons’ Homecoming — which was a remake of the 1971 TV-movie that wound up spawning CBS’ The Waltons series — averaged nearly a million viewers back in November, which at the time marked The CW’s most watched night of Fall 2021 and since April 14 of that year.

In The Waltons’ Thanksgiving, the holiday spirit is in the air on Walton Mountain circa 1934 as the family eagerly prepares for the annual Harvest Festival Fair in town. Carnival rides, talent shows and pie contests come around every year, but at this year’s Harvest Festival Fair, a young boy arrives that will dramatically change the Waltons’ lives in ways that they could have never imagined.

Am I the only one thinking extraterrestrial…? I am, aren’t I. Sigh.

Bellamy Young (Scandal) and Logan Shroyer (This Is Us‘ teenage Kevin) will again respectively play family matriarch Olivia and John Boy, while Teddy Sears (The Flash) will step into the role of John Sr. (previously played by Ben Lawson against some unforgivable green screen).

Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy Walton in CBS’ The Waltons, will again serve as narrator.