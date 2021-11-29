Ratings: Waltons Movie Remake Gives The CW a 7-1/2 Month Audience High

RELATED STORIES The Waltons' Homecoming: Did CW Movie Remake Evoke Enough Charm?

The Waltons' Homecoming: Did CW Movie Remake Evoke Enough Charm? One Last Time on CBS: Tony Bennett's Last Concert With Lady Gaga -- Which Performances Were Your Favorite?

In the latest TV ratings, The Waltons’ Homecoming — a remake of the 1971 TV-movie that wound up spawning CBS’ The Waltons series — averaged nearly 960,000 total viewers on Sunday, marking The CW’s most watched night of the fall (and since April 14). In the 18-49 demo, it scored a CW-typical 0.1.

TVLine readers gave the remake an average grade of… “D+” (read recap).

Over on CBS, 60 Minutes (7.2 million/0.5)) delivered Sunday’s largest non-NFL audience, followed by the Lady Gaga/Tony Bennett concert (6.1 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A+”). The Equalizer‘s fall finale (5.7 mil/0.4) closed out CBS’ night with series lows.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Leading out of some Wonderful World of Disney special (2.6 mil/0.4), a double pump of The Great Christmas Light Fight averaged 2.3 mil and a 0.4.

NBC | Sunday Night Football (13.5 mil/3.7) is up sharply from last week’s fast nationals.

FOX | The Simpsons drew 3.7 mil and a 1.2, followed by The Great North (1.8 mil/0.6), Bob’s Burgers (1.6 mil/0.5) and Family Guy (1.4 mil/0.5).

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!