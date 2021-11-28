One Last Time on CBS: Tony Bennett's Last Concert With Lady Gaga — Which Performances Were Your Favorite?

Tony Bennett might have left his heart in San Francisco, but his soul was ever-present during his final live performance. Watch 'One Last Time' Performance Highlights

CBS on Sunday offered viewers a front-row seat to One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, a primetime special marking Bennett’s last concert appearance before announcing his retirement from touring. Filmed in August, the hour consisted of 11 showtunes performed at Radio City Music Hall in celebration of Bennett’s birthday.

“How do you honor the most important and enduring voice of the last century?” Gaga asked at the top of the show. “Someone who has been a mentor, a savior and a dear friend?

“Tony’s career has spanned eight decades — and in all of that time, he has never given less than his very best,” she said. “So, that is how I want to honor him tonight: By giving him more than I ever knew I had, and making Tony proud.”

Gaga kicked things off with a four-song set, beginning with “Luck Be a Lady.” That was followed by “Orange Colored Sky,” “Let’s Do It” and “New York, New York.”

Bennett came out next, performing “Watch What Happens,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “Fly Me to the Moon.” He was also accompanied by Gaga on three songs — “The Lady Is a Tramp,” “Love for Sale” and “Anything Goes” — before he closed things out with “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”

Bennett and Gaga first collaborated on Bennett’s 2011 release Duets II, before they put out two complete albums together: 2014’s Cheek to Cheek (which took home a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2015) and 2021’s Love for Sale (which recently netted six Grammy noms).

Bennett, now 95, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2017. His family first went public with his diagnosis in February, and a revealing 60 Minutes segment followed in October (which you can view here).

Click on the attached listicle to watch (or rewatch) select performances