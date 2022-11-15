The Hunters will have to step up their mission to take down Adolph Hitler, because time is running out: The Prime Video series’ upcoming Season 2 also will be its last, EW reports.

The drama’s last episodes will begin streaming on Friday, Jan. 13.

The Season 1 finale revealed that, in the series’ alternative-history universe, the German dictator and his wife, Eva Braun (aka the Colonel, played by Lena Olin), were alive and well and living in South America. Further, they were in the process of planning a Fourth Reich that would take root in America. German actor Udo Kier (Denmark’s The Kingdom) will play Hitler in Season 2.

Series creator David Weil told EW that, throughout his life and Jewish upbringing, he’d felt frustration that Hitler had never had to answer for his crimes against humanity. “So Hunters, being a show about catharsis, about Jewish empowerment, and about wish fulfillment for Jewish kids like me who grew up wanting to reclaim power,” he said, “Season 2, I hope, will be that catharsis.”

Hunters‘ first season introduced audiences to a grassroots team’s take-no-prisoners efforts in the 1970s to eradicate Nazis who’d infiltrated the United States. The cast includes Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Greg Austin, Kate Mulvany, Louis Ozawa and Tiffany Boone (hear her thoughts on a particularly gross Season 1 scene).

Season 2 will kick off in 1979 and will employ dual timelines; the timeline unfolding in the past will allow Al Pacino to return as Meyer Offerman aka The Wolf. In addition, Jennifer Jason Leigh (Lisey’s Story, Atypical) joins the cast as expert Nazi hunter Chava Apfelbaum; Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble) and Emily Rudd (Fear Street, Dynasty) also will appear.

