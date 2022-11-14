Home Economics Recruits Community Grad Danny Pudi as Connor's [Spoiler]

File this Home Economics casting under: Cool. Cool, cool, cool.

Community alum Danny Pudi will guest-star on an upcoming episode of the ABC comedy, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Pudi will play Brian, Connor’s money manager — which means he’s likely a very busy guy. His episode is slated to air on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9:30/8:30c. Here’s the synopsis for the holiday ep: “The most wonderful time of the year brings some unforeseen financial troubles for one member of the Hayworth family. With the help of the entire brood and some holiday magic, the Hayworths are reminded that there’s nothing better than being home for the holidays.”

Pudi currently stars in Mythic Quest. In addition to playing Abed Nadir in all six seasons of Community, he’ll also appear in the comedy’s long-awaited movie, which will be released on Peacock sometime in 2023. The feature-length followup will find Pudi reuniting with series stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong and Jim Rash. (Original cast members Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown and Chevy Chase are not attached.)

Series creator Dan Harmon is writing the film with former series scribe Andrew Guest (whose credits include fan-favorite episodes “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” and “A Fistful of Paintballs”). They’ll executive-produce alongside McHale, Russ Krasnoff and Gary Foster.

Pudi’s other TV credits include ER, The Gilmore Girls, Greek, Chuck, Hot in Cleveland, Powerless, Better Things, The Guest Book and DuckTales.

Are you looking forward to watching Pudi on Home Economics? Sound off in the comments!