Ratings: CMA Awards Top Night, Grow Audience; LEGO Masters Eyes Lows

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s broadcast of the 2022 CMA Awards averaged 7.3 million total viewers — up 10 percent from last year’s early numbers — and a 1.0 demo rating, easily leading Wednesday in both measures.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Survivor (4.6 mil/0.7, read recap) ticked up on both counts, while The Amazing Race (2.8 mil/0.4) was steady.

NBC | Chicago Med (5.9 mil/0.5) dipped in the demo, while Fire (6.1 mil/0.6) and P.D. (4.7 mil/0.5, read recap) were steady.

THE CW | An eventful episode of Stargirl (470K/0.1, read recap) added a handful of eyeballs, while Kung Fu (384K/0.1) lost some.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.1 mil/0.5) put up its third-lowest numbers of the season, while LEGO Masters (1.1 mil/0.2) hit season lows. Our 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.