How to Stream Zootopia+ Animated Series Based on Hit Disney Movie

If your rugrats and/or you enjoy a visit to Zootopia, it’s time to make unlike Flash-the-sloth and quickly sign up for Disney+.

Zootopia+, a series of shorts spun off of the Oscar-winning animated film, begins streaming this Wednesday, Nov. 9 on Disney+. Returning viewers to the titular mammal metropolis, the half-dozen shorts promise to dive deeper into the lives of some of the film’s most intriguing residents, including Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew… ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah… and Flash, the smiling sloth who’s full of surprises.

How to Watch Zootopia+ on Disney+

Zootopia+ will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9. Sign up now to stream the animated anthology series and other Disney+ content, including the bewitching comedy sequel Hocus Pocus 2; the animated Marvel series I Am Groot; Disney/Pixar’s Coco Sing-Along Edition; the movie sequel series The Santa Clauses (out Nov. 16); Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (Nov. 18); the musical-comedy sequel Disenchanted (Nov. 19); Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Nov. 25); Lucasfilm’s Willow series (Nov. 30); the animated movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2: Rodrick Rules (Dec. 2); and the spinoff series National Treasure: Edge of History (Dec. 14). Other recent Disney+ additions include BTS: Permission to Dance, Disney/Pixar’s Cars on the Road and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Disney+ is $7.99/month, and there is also a Disney+ Bundle (for $13.99/month) that amps up the offerings by adding in all Hulu and ESPN+ content.

What Is Zootopia+ About?

The six episodes include:

* “Hopp on Board,” in which Judy boards the train from Bunny Burrow to Zootopia to begin her life as the big city’s first bunny cop, Stu and Bonnie’s youngest daughter, Molly, hitches a rid.

* “The Real Rodents of Little Rodentia,” in which newly engaged Fru Fru kicks off wedding planning with enthusiasm — until her scene-stealing cousin Tru Tru arrives as the Shrew of Honor.

* In “Duke the Musical,” the titular criminal weasel — after beingarrested in a giant donut, compliments of Officer Judy Hopps — ponders where in life he went wrong, in song.

* “The Godfather of the Bride” is a touching tale about the powerful arctic shrew known as Mr. Big, taking viewers back in time to his days as Mr. Small, a new immigrant to Zootopia.

* In “So You Think You Can Prance,” ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser persuades his boss, Chief Bogo, to audition for [see episode title].

* And in “Dinner Rush,” Flash and Priscilla jeopardize super server Sam’s plan to finish her restaurant shift and make a once-in-a-lifetime Gazelle concert.

