Hilary Duff Mourns Aaron Carter: 'I'm Sorry Life Was So Hard For You'

Hilary Duff has joined the sea of voices that are currently mourning the tragic loss of singer and TV personality Aaron Carter.

“I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” the actress and singer wrote in an Instagram post. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy, did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

Carter was found dead Saturday after police responded to a 911 call reporting a drowning in a bathtub at the star’s home in Lancaster, Calif. Law enforcement stated there is no current evidence of foul play, but an official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Duff and Carter dated on and off for approximately three years during the height of their teenage stardom. The two performers shared the screen together when Carter appeared as himself on Duff’s Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire in 2001.

Carter rose to fame in the late ’90s, starting his career as a young pop singer. He released five studio albums, starting with his self-titled debut record in 1997. His most recent, LØVË, was released in 2018. (Read Nick Carter’s tribute to his brother here.)

In addition to guest spots in popular ’90s programs like McGuire and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, he starred in House of Carters, an E! reality series that followed the five Carter siblings as they reunited in Los Angeles and worked to revive their careers. He also competed in Season 9 of Dancing With the Stars, where he placed fifth alongside his partner, pro Karina Smirnoff.