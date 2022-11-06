Nick Carter Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Brother Aaron: 'Now You Get a Chance to Finally Have Some Peace'

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is paying tribute to his late brother Aaron, who tragically died Saturday at his home in California.

In a touching post on Instagram, Carter wrote, “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth… God, please take care of my baby brother.”

Aaron Carter was found dead Saturday after police responded to a 911 call reporting a drowning in a bathtub. Law enforcement stated there is currently no evidence of foul play, and a cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The two brothers had shared both stage and screen together throughout the years. In 1997 and 1998, younger brother Aaron opened for the Backstreet Boys on a European tour of Germany, Switzerland and Austria, in addition to the Backstreet’s Back Tour.

The brothers also appeared on the E! reality series House of Carters together along with their three other siblings. The show followed the Carters as they reunited in Los Angeles to work on reviving their careers and relationships. The series lasted just one season.