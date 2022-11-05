Aaron Carter, Singer and Reality Star, Dead at 34

Aaron Carter, singer, reality star and the brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, died Saturday. He was 34.

Carter was found dead at his house in Lancaster, Calif., TMZ first reported. Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call reporting that a male had drowned in a bathtub. Law enforcement told the publication that there is currently no evidence of foul play.

Further information is not yet available.

The singer rose to fame in the late ’90s, first as a pop singer. He released five studio albums, starting with his self-titled debut album in 1997 when he was just 9 years old. His most recent, LØVË, was released in 2018.

At the height of his music career, he toured as an opener for the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears, before headlining seven of his own tours between 2000 and 2014.

On the TV side of things, he appeared as himself in House of Carters, an E! reality series that followed the five Carter siblings as they reunited in Los Angeles and worked to revive their careers. It ran for just one season and was parodied on Saturday Night Live, with Andy Samberg playing Carter.

In 2009, he competed on Dancing With the Stars Season 9 where he placed fifth alongside his partner, pro Karina Smirnoff. Throughout the late ’90s and early aughts, he also appeared as himself on shows like Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and Lizzie McGuire, among others.

In 2004, he guest-starred on two episodes of 7th Heaven as Harry. Other fictional roles include a voice gig on Liberty’s Kids and an episode of Angie Tribeca.