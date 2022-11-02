Tuesday Ratings: The Voice and La Brea Dip as World Series Dominates

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the World Series Game 3 averaged 9.4 million viewers and a 2.1 rating on Tuesday night, slightly improving on the Fall Classic’s year-ago comp (9.4 mil/1.9). The 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

Opposite the Phillies’ blanking of the Astros….

NBC | The Voice (5.6 mil/0.5, read recap) slipped to season lows and La Brea (3.4 mil/0.3, read recap) matched series lows, but New Amsterdam (2.8 mil/0.3, read post mortem) was steady.

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2.2 mil/0.5) dipped week-to-week, while The Rookie: Feds (1.8 mil/0.2) was steady.

THE CW | The Winchesters (600K/0.1) and Professionals (300K/0.1) each added a few eyeballs.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.