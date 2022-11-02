The Sandman Renewed for Additional Episodes at Netflix

There is no end to The Dreaming at Netflix: The Sandman has been renewed for what the streamer is referring to as “more episodes and stories to be adapted

from multiple graphic novels.”

Netflix is specifically not referring to this as a second season.

“Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on,” creator Neil Gaiman says in a statement. “It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life. There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet). Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell…”

The series follows Morpheus (played by Tom Sturridge), lord of a mystical realm known as The Dreaming, who is the keeper of all of humanity’s dreams (and nightmares). He and his siblings — Death, Desire, Despair, etc. — are collectively known as The Endless: embodiments of the concepts they represent. The cast includes Gwendoline Christie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Steven Fry and Vanesu Samunyai.

In August, Gaiman warned fans that despite positive reviews and high viewership, The Sandman‘s renewal was far from assured. The series “is a really expensive show,” he wrote. “And for Netflix to release the money to let us make [a second season] we have to perform incredibly well.”

In addition to its original, 10-episode run (read a finale recap here), The Sandman released a two-part, live action/animated 11th episode called “A Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope” last summer.