Your Honor Season 2 Delayed — Get New Premiere Date, Plus First Photo of a Bearded, Grieving Bryan Cranston

Your Honor is making an adjustment to its upcoming court date: Season 2 of the Showtime legal thriller starring Bryan Cranston will now premiere Sunday, January 15 at 9/8c, the network announced on Monday. That’s more than a month later than the original premiere date, which was slated for Dec. 11.

Showtime has also released a first-look photo from the sophomore season — which you can see above — with Cranston’s New Orleans judge Michael Desiato looking haggard and sporting an unkempt beard. It’s understandable, though, since Season 1 ended with Michael’s son Adam (who accidentally killed a mob boss’ son in a hit-and-run accident) being gunned down in a tragic mishap. (Read our full season finale recap here for a refresher.)

Your Honor was renewed for a second season in August 2021, but Cranston stated in an interview this summer that Season 2 would be the last one for the series. Along with Cranston, the Season 2 cast includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis and Isiah Whitlock Jr., plus guest stars Rosie Perez, Margo Martindale and Amy Landecker.

Will you report for another court date with Your Honor? And what do you think is next for Michael after his son’s death? Hit the comments below to share your thoughts.