Your Honor to End With Season 2 on Showtime, Bryan Cranston Says

Your Honor won’t be bending the rule of law much longer. In a new interview, series star Bryan Cranston says Season 2 of the Showtime legal drama will be its last.

“I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime,” Cranston said on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.” Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

TVLine has reached out to Showtime for comment.

Originally conceived as a limited series, Season 1 of Your Honor starred Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Truth Be Told‘s Hunter Doohan), was involved in a hit-and-run that led to “a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices,” according to the official logline. The Season 1 finale aired in February 2021 (read our recap), while a Season 2 renewal followed in August.

“We were blown away by Your Honor — by the power of [Peter Moffat’s] storytelling, by the depth of Bryan’s performance and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers,” Showtime’s president of entertainment Gary Levine said at the time. “Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting ‘Encore!'”

In addition to Cranston, the Season 1 ensemble featured Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name), Hope Davis (Love Life), Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire) and Sofia Black-D’Elia (Single Drunk Female). Guest stars included Maura Tierney (The Affair), Amy Landecker (Transparent), Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Lorraine Toussaint (The Equalizer).

Moffat serves as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Robert and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Cranston and James Degus. A premiere date for the 10-episode swan song has not yet been revealed.