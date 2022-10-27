Leslie Jordan Gets Emotional Tribute Montage on Call Me Kat — Watch Video

Leslie Jordan‘s Fox sitcom Call Me Kat paid tribute to the late actor on Thursday’s episode.

The tribute — which you can watch above — collected some of Jordan’s best moments from Call Me Kat, along with his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer (he guest-performed in Season 6 as Soft Serve), Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters. “I’m a big believer in celebrating every moment,” Jordan said in one scene as the montage ended with a title card reading: “Forever a part of the Fox family.”

Jordan passed away on Monday at the age of 67 in a car accident. A veteran TV performer dating back to the days of Night Court and Murphy Brown, Jordan may be best known as Beverly Leslie, arch nemesis of Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker on NBC’s Will & Grace. (The role earned Jordan an Emmy for best guest actor in a comedy in 2006.) Jordan’s other notable TV roles include Hearts Afire, Boston Legal and American Horror Story.

At the time of his death, he was costarring as cafe baker Phil on Call Me Kat, alongside Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson. The Fox sitcom shut down production this week in the wake of Jordan’s death.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” the actor’s spokesperson said in a statement. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”