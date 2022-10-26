Green Lantern: Live-Action HBO Max Series Is Being Redeveloped, Will Now Focus on John Stewart

HBO Max’s live-action Green Lantern series is being redeveloped to focus on a different intergalactic lawman. DC TV Status Report

First announced back in October 2019, the Greg Berlanti production set out to “reinvent the classic DC property” through a story spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott (played by Treadstone‘s Jeremy Irvine), but also visiting 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (American Horror Story‘s Finn Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. They were to be be joined by other Lanterns, “from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes.”

But now, in the wake of Walter Hamada’s exit from the position of DC Films president, our sister site THR.com reported on Wednesday morning that a decision has been made to “start over” and build the show around Green Lantern John Stewart, one of the first African-American superheroes to appear in DC Comics — and with a reduced budget, as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to hack away at debt.

It is unclear if Wittrock and/or Irvine will continue as cast members in any capacity.

It was also reported by THR that showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith has exited the HBO Max series after completing scripts for a full season of eight episodes. With Arrow/Legends of Tomorrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim, also one of the original EPs, not recently involved in developing the series, that leaves Berlanti as the lone remaining creative from the early enterprise.

THR notes that this change-up is not related to the very recent hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran to serve as the DCEU’s “Kevin Feige,” as they do not begin their roles until November.

What do you think of the decision to re-focus TV’s first live-actin Green Lantern series on John Stewart?