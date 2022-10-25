James Gunn, Peter Safran to Oversee DC Universe Film and TV Properties

The DCU has found its Kevin Feige.

Filmmaker James Gunn and longtime producing partner Peter Safran have been appointed by Warner Bros. Discovery to the roles of co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios (fka DC Films), where they will oversee “the overall creative direction of the storied superhero franchise across film, TV, and animation under a new, unified banner.”

Effective Nov. 1, Gunn and Safran will report to David Zaslav, president and CEO for Warner Bros. Discovery, and work closely with Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairpersons and CEOs of Warner Bros. Film Group.

In their new roles, Gunn and Safran — who previously have teamed on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise; DC’s highest grossing movie, Aquaman; Shazam!, The Suicide Squad and the HBO Max series Peacemaker — will “spearhead the development and execution of a long-term plan for the many properties licensed from DC Comics, while building a sustainable growth business out of the iconic franchise.” In addition to their executive responsibilities, Gunn and Safran will develop, direct and produce projects. Status Report: Green Lantern, Other DC Shows

In a joint statement, Gunn and Safran said, “We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved.

“Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent,” they continued. “We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.”

