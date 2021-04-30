Green Lantern: Finn Wittrock to Star as Guy Gardner in HBO Max Series

RELATED STORIES Legends: Astra Gets Disneyfied as Animated Princess in Season 6 Trailer

Legends: Astra Gets Disneyfied as Animated Princess in Season 6 Trailer The CW Sets Summer Dates for Stargirl, Roswell and Riverdale's Delayed Return

One Green Lantern down, roughly a half-dozen more to go.

American Horror Story vet Finn Wittrock is set to star in HBO Max’s forthcoming Green Lantern series, which will depict the time-tripping adventures of a multitude of Lanterns.

Wittrock will play the Guy Gardner iteration of the superhero, a hulking mass of masculinity, and, as rendered in the comics, an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism.

Green Lantern — co-written and exec-produced by Arrowverse overlord Greg Berlanti and Arrow/Legends of Tomorrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim — “reinvents the classic DC property through a story spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner and half-alien Bree Jarta.” They’ll be joined by other Lanterns — “from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes.”

When the ambitious DC superhero project was announced in 2019, Berlanti teased that Green Lantern “promises to be our biggest DC show ever made.”

Popular on TVLine

LEGO Batman Movie scribeSeth Grahame-Smith, who will serve as co-writer/EP alongside Berlanti and Guggenheim, is the showrunner. Additional EPs include Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and David Katzenberg.