She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Shares Her Favorite Moments From Season and Finale, Is Not Coy About MCU Future

Jennifer Walters “had a lot more questions” for Marvel overlord K.E.V.I.N. than what viewers got to see in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale, Tatiana Maslany shares in the TVLine video above.

At the start of our post mortem video Q&A, Maslany details why Jen’s face-to-robotic face with Marvel boss K.E.V.I.N. (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus), voiced by Brian T. Delaney, was her favorite moment from the season finale.

In fact, Jen had a lot more to get off her chest when calling K.E.V.I.N. on the carpet, besides the MCU’s over-reliance on “daddy issues” and flashy final fights. As Maslany notes, “Jen’s brain likes to stick on very specific, weird little nuances about the Marvel Universe — like some people’s virginity! — so it makes sense to me.”

Maslany then goes on to relay Marvel vet Charlie Cox’s excitement about reprising his role as Matt Murdock for this series — remember, at the time She-Hulk was written, the Daredevil revival was but a gleam in anyone’s eye — and how it had to be almost an out-of-body experience for him.

Wrapping up our video Q&A, Maslany shares one of the most fun scenes to film from Season 1 (her answer may surprise you!), and then be not coy about her future with Marvel.

Was K.E.V.I.N. just being a D.I.C.K., saying she wouldn’t leap to the big screen? Press play above for all that and more.

Want scoop on any upcoming Marvel TV series? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.