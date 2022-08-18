She-Hulk Scene Solves Mystery of Captain America's Virginity — and the Answer 'Absolutely Is Canon'

The following contains spoilers from the She-Hulk: Attorney a Law premiere’s mid-credits scene.

Disney+’s She-Hulk with its first mid-credits scene of the season cracked the mystery of Captain America’s sex life — and in doing so, brought new meaning to the catchphrase, “I could do this all day.”

Early on in the Marvel comedy’s Thursday premiere, legal eagle Jennifer “Jen” Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) laid out for her cousin Bruce Banner (MCU vet Mark Ruffalo) all of the evidence supporting her theory that Steve Rogers — who was a sad case before taking the Super Soldier Serum, was frozen in ice for decades as Captain America, and then was “very busy” saving the world (or being on the run) — never had time for S-E-X.

In the premiere’s mid-credits scene, set at the tiki bar built outside Bruce’s Mexico hideaway, a seemingly smashed Jen further laments the fact that Steve Rogers was, well, Cap-blocked by his career.

“Steve Rogers did so much for his country and he never got to experience sex!” Jen sobs into a margarita. “Did you see that ass? That ass did not deserve to die a virgin. It’s, like, so sad!”

Smart Hulk is moved to dismiss his cousin’s case, sharing that his good friend and colleague “lost his virginity to a girl in 1943, on the USO tour.”

He and we then realize that Jen was in fact sober as a judge this whole time, and was simply baiting him.

“Yes! I knew it! Captain America f—!” she valiantly trumpets just as the credits resume, cutting her F-word off.

Confirming that Cap had already lost his virginity ahead of his end-of-Endgame trip to reunite/grow old with Peggy Carter “was the prime directive of my life,” She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao told TVLine with a hearty laugh. “I’m so happy and proud that we got to answer that question. And I’m also just so happy and proud that we managed to let Jen make the big proclamation that she makes.”

The question of Steve Rogers’ virginity has “been a discussion for years,” Rao said. “But I will say that the answer we give in the show comes straight from [Marvel Studios chief] Kevin Feige himself, so it absolutely is canon.”

Rao says that She-Hulk viewers can expect mid-credits scenes in most of the nine episodes, but “Captain America f—!” will always be her favorite, in part “because that was actually meant to be the very last tag of the entire season,” she explains.

“The season was going to close out with that tag. But you got it up front,” she shared. “You didn’t have to wait for it.”

