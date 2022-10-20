FBI's Missy Peregrym Sets Return — Find Out When and Get a Sneak Peek!

FBI‘s Maggie will be back from medical leave in the episode that will air on Tuesday, Nov. 15 (CBS, 8/7c), TVLine has learned.

Series star Missy Peregrym and husband Tom Oakley welcomed their second child, daughter Mela Joséphine Oakley, on June 6. In an Instagram post in July, she announced that she’d return to playing Special Agent Maggie Bell after her maternity leave ended in September.

Meanwhile, Peregrym’s alter ego was injured on the job during Episode 18 of Season 4, which allowed for the actress’ real-life hiatus.

The Nov. 15 episode’s official synopsis indicates that Maggie will return just in time to help her team look into two murders: one of a law student planning to attend Quantico and another of a young man with possible gang ties. But when Maggie accidentally reveals a little too much to OA, he worries that she’s come back to the job more quickly than she should have.

Are you excited to have Maggie back in the mix? Scroll down to see photos from Peregrym’s — and Maggie’s — big return. Then hit the comments with your thoughts!