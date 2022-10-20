Dead to Me's Third and Final Season Will Feature an ER Reunion

Dead to Me is exhuming one of ER‘s darkest chapters, tapping Garret Dillahunt to appear in the final season opposite his onetime TV ex Linda Cardellini.

Dillahunt — who recurred on ER as Steve Curtis, the the homicidal, abusive former husband of Cardellini’s nurse Samantha Taggart — joins Season 3 of the Netflix dramedy as Agent Glenn Moranis, a top-notch detective tasked with getting to the bottom of Steve’s (James Marsden) murder. (Our sister pub Deadline first broke the casting news.)

More than two years after Season 2 dropped on Netflix, Dead to Me returns with its 10-episode farewell season on Thursday, Nov. 17. The action will pick up in the wake of that major cliffhanger in which an intoxicated Ben (also James Marsden) crashed his car into the SUV carrying Christina Applegate’s Jen and Cardellini’s Judy before fleeing the scene.

In the first teaser trailer unveiled last month (watch here), Jen and Judy make their way to the hospital after the crash, but Jen is in particularly rough shape from the collision.

“I will miss these ladies,” Applegate shared on Twitter in July 2020, shortly after Netflix announced Dead to Me would conclude with Season 3. “But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so.”

On year later, Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” Applegate wrote in a tweet at the time. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it.”