Christina Applegate on Decision to End Dead to Me With Season 3: 'We Felt This Was the Best Way to Tie Up the Story'

Dead to Me to End With Season 3

The decision to lay Dead to Me to rest after just one more season was a creative one, according to star and executive producer Christina Applegate.

In the wake of Netflix’s announcement that the grief-stricken dark comedy would conclude with Season 3, Applegate tweeted, “I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so”

Dead to Me centers on Applegate’s Jen and Linda Cardellini’s Judy, a pair of unhinged suburbanites who are drawn together by chaos, crime and murder.

“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make,” series creator Liz Feldman said Monday in reaction to the end date news. “And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one.”

Dead to Me‘s third and final season is expected to premiere in 2021.