Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: 'It's Been a Strange Journey' — Read Her Post

TV veteran Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the actress shared early Tuesday.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” Applegate wrote in a tweet. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it.”

In a second tweet, she continued, “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing.”

Applegate was previously diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in 2008, but recovered after undergoing a double mastectomy.

The actress currently stars on Netflix’s Dead to Me, which has temporarily hit pause on production of its third and final season. Applegate’s turn as grieving widow Jen Harding has earned her two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

“We love and support Christina and respect her privacy as she takes the time and space she needs in this moment,” Netflix and CBS Studios said in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to Dead to Me, Applegate is known for Married… with Children, Up All Night and Samantha Who?, the last of which also earned her Emmy nods for Lead Actress in a Comedy in 2008 and 2009.