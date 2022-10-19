TV Ratings: The Rookie: Feds Eyes First Uptick, Winchesters Slips in Week 2

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice led Tuesday in the demo, while CBS’ FBI copped the night’s largest audience. The Freshman Class' DVR Report Card Is In!

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise drew 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, down a tenth in the demo week-to-week. Leading out of that, The Rookie: Feds (1.95 mil/0.3) is looking at its first uptick after three straight weeks of slippage.

THE CW | The Winchesters (481K/0.1) curiously (?) lost 38 percent of its premiere audience, while Professionals (253K/0.0) was down 26 percent in viewers and lost a tenth in the demo.

NBC | The Voice (5.9 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady in the demo week-to-week, La Brea (3.3 mil/0.3, read recap) dipped and New Amsterdam (2.6 mil/0.3) ticked up.

CBS | FBI (6.9 mil/0.5) dipped in the demo, while International (6 mil/0.5) and Most Wanted (5.2 mil/0.5) ticked up.

FOX | The Resident (2.6 mil/0.3) dipped, while Monarch (1.6 mil/0.2, read recap) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition; please, no wagering.