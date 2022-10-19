The Sex Lives of College Girls will rage on when the HBO Max comedy returns for Season 2, as the just-released trailer can attest.

The new footage reveals that sophomore year will find Kimberly, Whitney, Bela and Leighton back to their usual hijinks, which include: launching an all-male revue — we’re sorry, a “sex-positive, female-forward striptacular,” per Bela; attending a “Winter Underland” party in their skivvies; and ogling Jackson (played by new series regular/Gossip Girl alum Mitchell Slaggert), the former Division I athlete who likes being shirtless and who transfers to Essex after spending two years at a party school.

We also see Kimberly scrambling to make her tuition payment, now that she’s no longer on scholarship; Whitney wondering whether she and Canaan are or aren’t an official couple; Bela engaging in some research for a piece about the sexual prowess of short kings; and the newly-out Leighton making up for lost time in a real and meaningful way.

Quick, bummer of a reminder: Gavin Leatherwood, who played Nico Murray in Season 1, will not return for the upcoming season. “There is a Season 2, but I’m not going to go back,” Leatherwood said in March when he announced the news, adding that he was “happy to do the first season,” but he will now be “branching off and going in a different direction.”

HBO Max also announced on Wednesday that The Sex Lives of College Girls will return with two episodes on Thursday, Nov. 17. Two episodes will follow weekly on Thursdays, culminating in the season finale on Dec. 15.

