Ratings: The Voice, 9-1-1 and NCIS Lead Monday; Leap Audience Dips Again

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice, Fox’s 9-1-1 and (so far) ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS copped the night’s biggest audience. The Freshman Class' DVR Report Card Is In!

NBC | The Voice drew 6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, dipping week-to-week; read recap. Quantum Leap (2.3 mil/0.3, read recap), which already has a full-season order, shed viewers for a fourth straight week since its debut and matched its demo low.

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.8 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady, while The Cleaning Lady (2.2 mil/0.3) dipped.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to football preemptions/delays, Bachelor in Paradise (2.5 mil/0.6) is currently up sharply week-to-week and The Good Doctor (3.3 mil/0.4) is up a tick.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.5), Bobishola (4.9 mil/0.4), NCIS (6.7 mil/0.4) and NCIS: Hawaii (4.8 mil/0.3) all are up in viewers vs. last week’s finals and all steady in the demo.

THE CW | All American (417K/0.1) and Homecoming (269K/0.1) both slipped to audience lows.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.