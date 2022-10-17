Did You Predict 9-1-1's Latest Twist?

Spoiler emergency: We’re about to break down the big twist in Monday’s 9-1-1. Haven’t watched? You’ve been warned.

There’s always been something about Noah. Maybe we’re still reeling from Jonah’s betrayal last season, but we’ve had our eye on Maddie’s call center protege since his introduction in the premiere.

As this week’s episode revealed, we had every right to suspect that he would eventually cause trouble — even if his misdeeds were committed under duress.

In a nutshell, Maddie was suspected of providing burglars with security information gained during 9-1-1 calls, as her password was used to access calls made from multiple residences that were targeted shortly thereafter. Following an investigation by Athena, it was discovered that newbie Noah was the one assisting the criminals, who were threatening his mother.

Maddie also cleaned house at her actual home, firing Jee-Yun’s overzealous (and possibly omniscient?) new nanny, who took her duties a little too far. For example, she preferred the term “household manager” over “nanny.”

Up next for Maddie and Chimney: house-hunting! What could possibly go wrong.

Let’s talk — did you see that Noah twist coming? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this week’s episode below.