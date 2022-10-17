House of the Dragon Finale: Get First Look at Explosive Episode 10 Trailer

Put your dragon eggs in the warmer and get ready: House of the Dragon‘s Season 1 finale is almost here.

Following the fantasy drama’s airing Sunday evening, HBO released a preview for next week’s season-ending Episode 10. The spot gives a hint at how the aftermath of Aegon’s ascension to the Iron Throne will unfold, particularly after Rhaenys and Meleys crashed the party in stunning and violent fashion at the end of Episode 9. (Read a full recap.)

The finale will bring Rhaenyra — aka the person King Viserys actually wanted to succeed him as leader of the Seven Kingdoms — and Daemon into the fray after she learns that her father has died and his wife, Alicent (with the help of her father, Hand of the King Otto Hightower), has installed her own son in the realm’s most honored spot. Oh, and speaking of the king’s unfortunate passing, check out TVLine’s Performer of the Week.

“The Greens are coming for you, Rhaenyra, and for your children,” Rhaenys warns the princess, kicking off a minute-long look at the Targaryen camp as they prepare to lay siege to the Red Keep. And then weapons are amassed and Rhaenyra looks troubled and Daemon is singing to his dragon and everything is chaos, delicious chaos.

House of the Dragon‘s freshman season finale will air on HBO on Sunday at 9/8c. Until then, press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments with all of your thoughts, feelings, predictions and hopes for the season’s final episode!