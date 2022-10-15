Ratings: CBS' Fire Country Steady in Week 2, Ties for Friday Demo Win

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Fire Country figured into a five-way tie for the Friday demo win, while Blue Bloods copped the night’s biggest audience. 'Missing' Shows Found!

CBS | S.W.A.T. (with 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating), Fire Country (5.6 mil/0.4, read recap) and Blue Bloods (5.8 mil/0.4) all held steady in the demo week to week, with Fire Country — which arrived as the fall’s most watched series premiere — retaining 95 percent of its debut audience.

ABC | Shark Tank (3.3 mil/0.4) dipped in the demo; 20/20 followed with 2.5 mil/0.3.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.4) is down a tenth in the demo.

NBC | College Bowl (1.7 mil/0.2) held steady; Dateline followed with 2.4 mil/0.3.

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us opened its new season with 590,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating, while Whose Line is It Anyway? returned to 484K/0.1.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.