Ratings: CBS' Fire Country Marks Fall's Most-Watched Series Premiere

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a five-way tie for the Friday demo win, Blue Bloods copped the night's largest audience, and CBS' Fire Country emerged as the fall's most-watched series launch (so far).

CBS | A gorgeous S.W.A.T. premiere drew 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down just a tick from its previous averages. Fire Country debuted to 5.7 mil and a 0.4, drawing a few more viewers than NBC-bound time slot predecessor Magnum P.I. (which last season averaged 5.2 mil/0.4). Fire Country averaged a TVLine reader grade of “B+,” with 86% planning to stay tuned. Blue Bloods‘ season opener (6.1 mil/0.4) exactly matched its previous averages.

ABC | Shark Tank (3.2 mil/0.4) held steady opposite stiffer competition.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.4) dipped in both measures.

NBC | College Bowl (1.7 mil/0.2) ticked down.

THE CW | Night 1 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival averaged 550K/0.1.

