Ratings: All American Returns Down, The Voice and NCIS Lead Monday

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice dominated Monday in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS copped the night’s largest audience. 'Missing' Shows Found!

NBC | The Voice drew 6.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, steady week-to-week; read recap. On the heels of its full-season order, Quantum Leap (2.4 mil/0.4, read recap) was steady in the demo yet dropped eyeballs for a third straight week.

THE CW | All American (434K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “B+”) returned down from its previous averages (560K/0.2), while Homecoming (353K/0.1) was nearly steady (versus its 390K/0.1 freshman averages) with its own season opener.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.2 mil/0.5), NCIS (6.6 mil/0.4) and NCIS: Hawaii (4.7 mil/0.3) were all steady in the demo, while Bob Hearts Abishola (5 mil/0.5) ticked up a tenth.

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.7 mil/0.5, read recap) and The Cleaning Lady (2.4 mil/0.3) each dipped in the demo.

ABC | With Bachelor in Paradise (1.8 mil/0.4) cratering with every passing second, The Good Doctor (3.1 mil/0.2) veritably matched and absolutely hit series lows.

