9-1-1 Sets Buck on an Unexpected Path — Did He Make the Right Choice?

The 118 is expanding, but not in the way you might expect.

Monday’s episode of 9-1-1 reunited Buck with Connor, an old college buddy who shared that he and his wife (hi, Chelsea Kane!) have been struggling to conceive. More specifically, he doesn’t have enough “swimmers” to get the job done. The whole dinner conversation felt like a case of TMI at first, until it became clear that they were asking Buck to be their sperm donor.

Buck didn’t reach a conclusion (so to speak) very easily. It took a little thinking, a lot of drinking and a long talk with Hen before Buck knew for certain what his decision would be.

“I’ve given this a lot of thought — where I am in my life, what I want and how this would fit into that,” Buck told Connor at the end of the hour. “Honestly, I haven’t figured any of that out. I have no idea what I want, but it is clear to me that you know what you want. One thing I do know is that I want to help you have that. … I’m saying yes. I’m saying I will absolutely be your sperm donor.”

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1 Sneak Peek: A Tipsy Buck Considers Changing His Life Forever

9-1-1 Sneak Peek: A Tipsy Buck Considers Changing His Life Forever The Resident First Look: See Kit and Bell Tie the Knot in Episode 100 Photos

And just like that, Jee-Yun is getting a baby cousin.

Also worth discussing…

* As executive producer Kristen Reidel teased in her Season 6 preview Q&A with TVLine, we saw the beginnings of Eddie clashing with Christopher, who’s growing into a young adult whether Eddie likes it or not. (For the record, he does not.) Eddie’s father suggested that he didn’t protect Eddie enough as a child, which could be why Eddie is being overprotective of Christopher. There’s still work to be done, but Eddie and Christopher are agreeing to move forward in honesty, which is always a good thing.

* Bobby surprised Athena by adopting a dog who overdosed on opioids at a sorority house — which is actually the most normal thing to happen in Athena’s life in weeks.

Your thoughts on this (mostly) unexpected turn of events? Weigh in via our poll below, then drop a comment with your take on the situation.