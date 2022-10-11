Outlander Recasts Jenny Murray For Season 7 — Find Out Who's Playing Her

Outlander‘s Murray family will look a wee bit different when the Starz drama returns for Season 7.

Kristin Atherton (Doctors, Waterloo Road) is joining the series as a recast Jenny Murray, a role played in Seasons 1 through 3 by Laura Donnelly (The Nevers), the network announced Tuesday.

In addition, Starz revealed that some familiar faces from past seasons will show up again in the upcoming episodes. Graham McTavish (who plays Dougal MacKenzie), Nell Hudson (Laoghaire Fraser), Steven Cree (the elder Ian Murray), Lotte Verbeek (Geillis Duncan), Andrew Whipp (Brian Fraser) and Layla Burns (Joan MacKimmmie) all will reprise their characters.

How will that happen, you may ask, given that some of the fictional people listed above are dead? “One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places, and we’re thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for Season 7,” showrunner/writer/executive producer Matthew B. Roberts said via statement.

The show also will introduce several new characters, including: Mercy Woodcock, a free Black woman in Colonial America (played by Gloria Obianyo, Dune); Rob Cameron, a new acquaintance of Brianna and Roger’s (played by Chris Fulton, Bridgerton); Benedict Arnold, the notorious traitor (played by Rod Hallett, The Last Kingdom); Buck MacKenzie, Dougal MacKenzie’s bastard son with Geillis Duncan, who also is Roger’s ancestor (played by Diarmaid Murtagh, Vikings) — and who was played by McTavish in a cheeky cameo in Season 5.

Earlier in 2022, Outlander announced the casting of several other key role, including Charles Vandervaart (Lost in Space) as Jamie’s grown son, William Ransom; Izzy Meikle-Small (Ripper Street) as Rachel Hunter; and Joey Phillips (Doctors) as Dr. Denzell Hunter.