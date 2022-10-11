Ryan Murphy's Dahmer Passes Bridgerton Season 2 to Rank as Netflix's No. 2 English-Language Series Ever

Lady Whistledown sure is going to be talking about this.

Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story now stands as Netflix’s second-most popular English-language series of all time, passing Bridgerton Season 2 in just its third week of eligibility.

For the third week in a row, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story topped Netflix’s global Top 10 English TV List, by accumulating another 205.33 million hours viewed across its 10-episode run.

The limited series thus has tallied 701.37 million hours viewed to date, passing Bridgerton Season 2 — which had 656.26 million hours viewed in its first 28 days — to rank No. 2 among English-language Netflix series.

With one more week of eligibility left, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story only (albeit distantly) trails Stranger Things 4 (which amassed 1.35 billion hours viewed over its first four weeks) on Netflix’s ranking of English-language series.

The Korean thriller Squid Game, of course, holds the overall Netflix record, having delivered 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days of release. On that more-encompassing Netflix ranking, Dahmer currently places No. 4 behind Squid Game, Stranger Things 4 and the Spanish caper drama Money Heist Part 5 (which totaled 792 million hours viewed).

Dahmer was first set in motion back in October 2020, and Evan Peters landed the title role in March 2021, but Netflix didn’t announce its release date until this Sept. 17 — less than a week prior.